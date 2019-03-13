Restaurant Manager Charged with Theft

SUNBURY, Pa. — A former restaurant manager is facing theft charges in Northumberland County after police say she stole more than $16,000 from the business.

Officials say Marissa Conway, 36, of Sunbury, stole the money from Jay’s Tiffany’s Northside in Sunbury in the fall of last year.

Court paperwork says she was responsible for making deposits for the restaurant during the time the money was taken.

Conway told police she didn’t do it but it happened during her shift so she wants to repay it.

She was released on bail.

