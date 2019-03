Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Trout season starts in just a few weeks in some parts of Pennsylvania.

We found crews stocking McMichaels Creek near Tannersville in Monroe County on Wednesday.

Trout season for the southeastern part of the state, including Schuylkill County and some creeks in Carbon, Northumberland and Snyder counties starts on March 13.

Statewide trout season begins on April 13.