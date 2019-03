Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. -- Police in Lycoming County say a man accidentally stabbed himself while trying to kill his own mother.

David Hill of Montoursville was arrested Tuesday night.

Police say Hill's mother told him he had to move out after he returned home under the influence. Hill grabbed a large knife, chased his mother out of the house, and accidentally stabbed himself in the leg.

Hill is charged with attempted murder in Lycoming County.