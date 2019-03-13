Plans for Dog Park in Hawley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWLEY, Pa. -- A new park for dogs in part of Wayne County is one step closer to happening.

In Riverside Park in Hawley, there's a trail along the Lackawaxen River and a softball field, but organizers hope by the end of this year, there will be a new dog park where four-legged friends can run free.

Nicole Grzejka, her son August, dog Bailey, and friends were taking a walk in Riverside Park in Hawley on Wednesday.

Bailey was on a leash, and there wasn't anywhere for him to run free--at least not yet--but that all could change this year now that borough council has approved plans for a dog park.

"I'm excited about it," Grzejka said. "They don't have anything around here for it, especially something with fences."

Heather Genzlinger is in the process of raising money for the park, thankful for the support of the community so far, raising thousands of dollars.

Their goal is $75,000 to pay for the park, including benches and double-secured gates.

"I really want to see a space where pets can run off leash and socialize and have a great time together," Genzlinger said.

Genzlinger and her family are spearheading the effort for that dog park in Hawley after their dog died in an accident. They want to provide a place for their dogs and other dogs to play safely.

At 4 Paws Only on Route 6, the groomers see a need for somewhere for pups to go where they can be in a space that's just for them.

"I have a bunch of people who come in and ask about a dog park around," said Diane Sek. "They need a place to get out that extra energy."

"He wants to go run. He wants to go play, play frisbee. He'd love to go play and run," said Erin Theile.

The hope is to have the Riverside Dog Park open for man's best friend sometime this year which organizers say hinges on donations. You can get more information here.