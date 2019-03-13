Matt Kakaley ready to drive

Posted 6:50 pm, March 13, 2019

One of the best drivers at Mohegan Sun Pocono is ready at the start of the Harness Racing season.  That wasn't the case a year ago when Kakaley suffered a serious injury in a racing accident, only to bounce back at the end of the season by winning two races at the Breeders Crown.

