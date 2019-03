Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man will spend two to five years in prison for killing his pets and setting his home on fire.

Ronald Vancosky was sentenced Tuesday in Lackawanna County.

Last year, he pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and arson.

Police say Vancosky set fire to his home on Hillside Street in Fell Township last May and killed all the dogs and cats inside because he thought the home was infested with mites.