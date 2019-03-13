× Life Skills Students in Luzerne County Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Life Skills student at Greater Nanticoke Area High School held a St. Paddy’s Day Dance.

Greater Nanticoke Area High School’s gym was filled with a sea of green. The school hosted its fifth annual St. Paddy’s Day Dance for its Life Skills students.

“They get to meet up with their old friends because a lot of these kids have gone to school together, they get to meet new friends and they get to interact with each other,” Life Skills teacher Lori Dennis said.

There were about 300 people in the gym from about 20 schools in our area. The organizer of the dance said she got the idea from a friend of hers.

“I actually stole this idea from a friend of mine who does a Valentine’s Day dance and I thought it was so fantastic that I wanted to do it here in the valley to give these kids the same opportunity,” Dennis said.

The students show off their dance moves. They get really into it.

With that many students in one place, the staff needs some help.

“(It’s a) little hectic, little crazy, but we have great assistants,” Dennis said. “I have great staff that help out and the kids that come down to volunteer are fantasitc.”

Greater Nanticoke Area High School student Colin Brown and his friends volunteered at the dance.

“Just play around with the kids, helping them get into the door, feeding them,” Brown said. “Just making them feel real happy.”

The next big dance the Life Skills students will be preparing for the prom.