DEP: Elevated Levels of Lead in Soil Samples from Park and Day Care in Palmerton

Posted 11:13 pm, March 13, 2019, by

PALMERTON, Pa. -- Above-average levels of lead have been found in soil samples taken from a park and a day care in the Carbon County community of Palmerton, according to the state.

It comes just weeks after people in town were tested for lead from potential air pollution.

Those free blood tests were offered by the state late last month at Palmerton Junior High School after a recent federal study showed people who live in Palmerton may have been exposed to lead from air pollution near the American Zinc Recycling facility.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced higher-than-average levels of lead were found in soil samples taken from Palmerton Borough Park and West End Day Care.

DEP says the samples include levels of lead and cadmium that exceed statewide standards.

Eight other locations tested in the borough came back below those same standards.

A copy of the DEP’s soil sampling report, including the metal levels, can be found here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.