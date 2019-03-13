DEP: Elevated Levels of Lead in Soil Samples from Park and Day Care in Palmerton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMERTON, Pa. -- Above-average levels of lead have been found in soil samples taken from a park and a day care in the Carbon County community of Palmerton, according to the state.

It comes just weeks after people in town were tested for lead from potential air pollution.

Those free blood tests were offered by the state late last month at Palmerton Junior High School after a recent federal study showed people who live in Palmerton may have been exposed to lead from air pollution near the American Zinc Recycling facility.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced higher-than-average levels of lead were found in soil samples taken from Palmerton Borough Park and West End Day Care.

DEP says the samples include levels of lead and cadmium that exceed statewide standards.

Eight other locations tested in the borough came back below those same standards.

A copy of the DEP’s soil sampling report, including the metal levels, can be found here.