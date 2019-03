Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- The former owner of a beauty spa in Luzerne County has pleaded guilty to a federal tax charge.

Judith Cefaly of Mountain Top used to manage Shakti, a day spa in Kingston.

Federal charges were filed against her last month after authorities say she failed to remit $646,000 in payroll taxes to the IRS from 2011 to 2016.