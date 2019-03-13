× Bishop Bringing Listening Tour to Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — The bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg is scheduled to meet with Catholics in Columbia County on Thursday for a listening session.

Bishop Ronald Gainer is set to visit Immaculate Conception Parish in Berwick at 6:30 p.m. to take questions from the public regarding the grand jury report on sex abuse in the Catholic Church.

That report named more than 300 priests accused of abusing children, including 45 within the Diocese of Harrisburg.

If you cannot make it to the listening session in Columbia County, you can still email your questions to the bishop at AskBishopGainer@hbgdiocese.org.