Victim in Hazleton Bar Shooting Dies

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A man hit by gunfire at a bar in Luzerne County last month has died from his injuries.

According to the coroner, Todd Martin, 51, of Hazleton, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Martin was one of two men shot inside Lucky Charms bar in the city last month.

Police arrested and charged Randy Escoto with the shooting.

Investigators say Escoto got into a fight with Martin and another man, left the bar in Hazleton, then returned and shot both men.

1 Comment

