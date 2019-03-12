For the first time in 13 seasons, The University of Scranton Lady Royals are headed to the D3 Women's 'Final Four.' A 15-0 run over the last eight minutes of the game took out 4th ranked Tufts. Now Scranton gets ready for top ranked Thomas More in the semifinals at Salem, Va.
University of Scranton Lady Royals to Final Four
-
University of Scranton vs Christopher Newport women’s basketball
-
University Scranton Lady Royals ready for Sectionals
-
Scranton Lady Royals Advance to DIII Final Four
-
New England vs University of Scranton women basketball
-
Bridgette Mann Back Leading the Lady Royals in Sweet 16
-
-
Moravian vs Scranton Women’s basketball
-
Scranton Women Beat Johns Hopkins in NCAA DIII Tournament
-
Scranton Royals ranked #25
-
Susquehanna at Scranton Women’s basketball
-
Moravian @ Scranton Women’s basketball
-
-
Nanticoke @ Holy Redeemer girls basketball
-
Abington Heights vs Scranton Prep
-
Sheridan Becomes First Female To Bowl 800 Series At South Side Bowl In Scranton