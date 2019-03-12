This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Benner Spring Trout Hatchery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's Benner Spring Trout Hatchery to take a look at the fish that they're raising at the facility. Angler's in Pennsylvania should be very happy with the trout that are being stocked this year. Plus, we'll give you a trout identification lesson and we'll have Pennsylvania People and Places, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.