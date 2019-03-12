This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Benner Spring Trout Hatchery

Posted 1:12 pm, March 12, 2019, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's Benner Spring Trout Hatchery to take a look at the fish that they're raising at the facility.  Angler's in Pennsylvania should be very happy with the trout that are being stocked this year.  Plus, we'll give you a trout identification lesson and we'll have Pennsylvania People and Places, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

