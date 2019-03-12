× Robbery Suspect Back in Court on New Charges

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A suspect in a string of robberies in and around Wilkes-Barre faces new charges.

As Ravone Davis walked into his arraigment at a magistrate’s office in Wilkes-Barre, he told us he didn’t know why he was there.

“I don’t know what charges they’re charging me with,” Davis said. “I don’t know what charges I’m being charged with.”

Wilkes-Barre’s police chief confirms Davis is a suspect in several robberies that happened in the city’s north and east ends since September of last year.

Police arrested davis last month. At that time, he was being charged in two robberies. One of which happened at United Check Cashing near Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 21.

Davis is now being charged with a third robbery that happened on Spring Street in January.

“They arrested me on some new charges I don’t know about,” Davis said. “I’m innocent though.”

According to arrest papers, Davis hit the victim over the head with a gun and stole a cellphone from him.

“I don’t like to be late at night and it’s unsafe and I worry about the kids when they’re out when they are because it is so unsafe today,” Harriet Davis of Wilkes-Barre said.

We spoke with people who were out shopping near Spring Street. They said they feel better knowing an arrest has been made in these robberies.

“It’s really unbelievable,” Harriet Davis said. “Every day there is something new. I have children that live in Jersey and they say to me, ‘Wow. What’s going on up there?'”

Wilkes-Barre’s police chief said Davis could be charged with more robberies. He also said that other people may be arrested in connection with the crimes.