Police Arrest One of the Suspects in Gunfire Incidents in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 6:56 pm, March 12, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Police say they've caught a man wanted in connection to a rash of gunfire in the city.

Officers say they arrested Colin King along with help from Pennsylvania State Police.

Authorities say King had heroin on him at the time.

King was one of five people wanted for the recent violence in Wilkes-Barre, including Onje Crowder and Tareem McDonald, who police say are still on the loose.

Police raided a home along Academy Street last week and took the other two wanted people into custody.

Shots have been fired four times in Wilkes-Barre in the last two weeks.

Police say the violence is about drugs, but they stop short of saying it's "gang-related."

