IHOP Free Pancake Day is Flipping it Forward for Kids

On Tuesday, March 12, you can get a free breakfast and do a good deed at the same time.
Not only is it National Pancake Day, but it’s also IHOP Free Pancake Day!
Customers can get a short stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes for free.
While you don’t have to pay, guests are encouraged to leave a donation. All of the money raised will go to help children fighting critical illnesses.
There are some rules. The free pancake deal is dine-in only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and you can’t take it to go. The new IHOP in Wilkes-Barre is participating in the event, according to IHOP’s website.
The deal is only while supplies last.
Since 2006, IHOP has raised nearly $30 million dollars for charity.