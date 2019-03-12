IHOP Free Pancake Day is Flipping it Forward for Kids

Posted 5:40 am, March 12, 2019, by and

 

On Tuesday, March 12, you can get a free breakfast and do a good deed at the same time.

Not only is it National Pancake Day, but it’s also IHOP Free Pancake Day!

Customers can get a short stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes for free.

While you don’t have to pay, guests are encouraged to leave a donation. All of the money raised will go to help children fighting critical illnesses.

There are some rules. The free pancake deal is dine-in only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and you can’t take it to go. The new IHOP in Wilkes-Barre is participating in the event, according to IHOP’s website.

The deal is only while supplies last.

Since 2006, IHOP has raised nearly $30 million dollars for charity.

