IHOP Free Pancake Day is Flipping it Forward for Kids

The only thing better than pancakes is FREE PANCAKES. That's why we made a day of it. pic.twitter.com/MIrHg9gjx5 — IHOP (@IHOP) March 11, 2019

On Tuesday, March 12, you can get a free breakfast and do a good deed at the same time.

Not only is it National Pancake Day, but it’s also IHOP Free Pancake Day!

Customers can get a short stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes for free.

While you don’t have to pay, guests are encouraged to leave a donation. All of the money raised will go to help children fighting critical illnesses.

There are some rules. The free pancake deal is dine-in only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and you can’t take it to go. The new IHOP in Wilkes-Barre is participating in the event, according to IHOP’s website.

The deal is only while supplies last.

Since 2006, IHOP has raised nearly $30 million dollars for charity.