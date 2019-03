Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames scorched a home in Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon.

That fire sparked around 3:30 p.m. along Boland Avenue in Hanover Township.

Officials tell us four people lived there, but only one person was home at the time. That person made it out safely.

The house next door also has some damage after the fire in Luzerne County.