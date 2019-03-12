× Happy 30th Birthday, World Wide Web

DUNMORE, Pa. — March 12, 2019, is the 30th birthday of the World Wide Web.

Students at Penn State Scranton do not know a life without the web. Most of them are in their 20s but the world wide web is 30.

“I know I always hear my professors saying, ‘you guys have it so easy,’ because they didn’t have that opportunity. They had to flip through books or wait to check them out a different library at a different location, so I think I love taking advantage of that fact that we have everything at the touch of a button,” said senior Elizabeth Brandt.

Tim Berners Lee invented the web on March 12, 1989, and to celebrate the 30th anniversary, Newswatch 16 stopped by an information science and technology class, a popular major at Penn State Scranton.

Among the students could be a future computer scientist who one day changes the world of technology.

“My major is information science and technology so what we basically do, we deal with technology every day, phones, we develop softwares, we make web pages, websites,” explained senior Jinal Patel.

Students in other majors say they can’t imagine doing research or living life outside of the classroom without the world wide web.

“I actually also run the social media for this campus, so I personally use it every day. It’s a great connection between the students and the community as a whole,” said senior Nicole Paolicelli.

Students say social media has completely changed the game for communication on college campuses.

“Everybody can just know everything in just a matter of seconds.”

Many students agreed that social media sites have become their favorite part of the web.

“I’m a people person, and I love staying in touch with people I meet, and I think that has allowed us to stay connected in a world where we’re all over the place.”

On this 30th birthday of the web, the first website ever created by Tim Berners Lee is still online.