Geisinger, Highmark Plan New Facilities

LYCOMING COUNTY — Geisinger and Highmark are expanding their reach into central Pennsylvania

The organizations have been working together to design new health care facilities and on Tuesday announced details about new locations in Lycoming and Clinton Counties.

We’ve announced the details of our clinical joint venture with @GeisingerHealth and announced construction of two new #HealthCare facilities in #Pennsylvania. Learn more: https://t.co/RJtW3Uyo01 pic.twitter.com/WV8SCBPRY5 — Highmark (@Highmark) March 12, 2019

A sign in an empty lot in Muncy Township reads, “Future Home of Geisinger.”

Last year, Geisinger announced plans to build a new facility near Muncy and is now sharing more details of the new facility.

Geisinger and Highmark, a health insurance company, have joined forces to build a three-story hospital and healthplex.

Inside the healthplex, a multi-specialty clinic and the hospital will house a state-of-the-art operating suite with room for 20 inpatient beds.

Tina Miller lives in Hughesville and travels to Geisinger near Danville when her children need medical care.

“The cardiology out of that, that’s one of the things my son goes for, so that would be good for us if we didn’t have to run down there for those appointments,” Miller said.

According to the CEO of Geisinger, Geisinger and Highmark plan to spend more than $100 million building new facilities and improving existing ones across the region. That includes the facility in Jersey Shore.

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital will be one of five hospitals in the PA Rural Health Model, allowing rural hospitals to invest more in community health care to improve quality for patients. Learn more here: https://t.co/3PIXpjFhmv. pic.twitter.com/2aAy7bfLz0 — Geisinger (@GeisingerHealth) March 12, 2019

Geisinger also has plans to build in Clinton County. The organization announced plans to build on Spring Street in Lock Haven.

“I’m kind of glad they are putting a medical facility in. Yes, it’s good, I think it’s good for the area, I do,” said Lock Haven resident Ruth Cathcart.

According to Geisinger, in Lock Haven, patients will have access to a variety of services, including an urgent-care center, adult and pediatric primary care, and imaging and lab services.

Cathcart lives so close she’ll be able to walk to the new facility.

“I don’t drive. I walk wherever I go. I’ve been walking for years so, yeah, it’s good I have a place where I can go,” Cathcart said.

Geisinger plans to break ground in Muncy Township this spring and in Lock Haven sometime later this year.

Both facilities are set to open in 2020.