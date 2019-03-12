× Former Northumberland County Prothonotary Facing New Theft Charges

SUNBURY, Pa. — The former prothonotary of Northumberland County is facing new charges.

Justin Dunkelberger, 41, was arraigned Tuesday for theft, receiving stolen property, and tampering with public records.

The attorney general accuses him of writing $30,000 in checks to himself in 2015 and 2016 while serving as prothonotary.

Dunkelberger pleaded guilty in 2017 to misappropriation of funds and DUI.

Back then, he was accused of failing to report $1,800 taken from a memorial scholarship fund in Northumberland County.