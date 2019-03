Fire on Lincoln Ave. in Jermyn, smoke can be seen from Casey Highway. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/fNwCYkYLUr — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) March 12, 2019

JERMYN, Pa. — Crews have been called out to a fire in Lackawanna County.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue in Jermyn.

Smoke from the fire is visible from Route 6.

There is no word on injuries or the cause.

Developing story; check back for updates.