× Finding the Cause of Fire That Killed Three Pets, Forced Eight People from Homes

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A day after a fire at a double-block home on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre, investigators are still searching for a cause.

“Lots of fire trucks, lots of smoke at that point that I saw. But, they did a great job, the fire people,” Sharon Biehner said.

Eight people lost their homes in the fire — six people lived on the left side of the double block, two people on the right.

Firefighters rescued a dog from the flames, but three cats did not survive.

“I knew the people got out, but I knew there were pets involved, so I was concerned for them, but they did the best they could,” Biehner said.

“The fire department did the best they could,” said Fire Chief Jay Delaney. “We were in there with thermal imaging cameras looking. Frequently, in these cases, pets hide and they hide on us and cats can really find some of the smallest places to hide.”

Firefighters say the flames started on the left side of the home. The chief says his firefighters were able to get there quickly because there is a station not too far away.

“The fire department was dispatched to this call at 6:20 p.m. and arrived at 6:23 p.m. So, about a three-minute response and it was just an amazing amount of fire when the fire department got here,” said the chief.

Our camera captured the damage inside the home.

The fire chief says the flames spread to the second floor.

“I wish them all well. I’m glad they all got out. It’s a very scary thing but I feel very comfortable that we have a very good fire department,” Biehner added.

The Red Cross is helping all eight people forced out by the fire.