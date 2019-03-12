× Farmers Donate to Ronald McDonald House

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The McConnell family of Ulster has been staying at the Ronald McDonald House of Danville for more than two months. Earlier this year they found out five-year-old Aria has stage three brain cancer.

“She’s up here getting her radiation and chemo treatments,” Nancy McConnel said.

A shed outside the Ronald McDonald House is filled with food, cooking and cleaning supplies. It comes in handy for the people staying here.

“It’s just great here. You can come down, eat whenever you need to, whatever you want, the people are just beautiful down here,” Rodney McConnel said.

“I don’t have to worry about food, I don’t have to worry about a place to sleep. I don’t have to worry about the girls. It’s been wonderful,” Nancy said.

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is celebrating 21 years of donating to the Ronald McDonald House. Farm bureaus from twelve counties collected money and donations and raised $21,000 for the facility.

And it’s not just money. Around $16,000 of that donation is in the form of food and paper products, which helps keep the Ronald McDonald house going.

“Their shelves are pretty bare right now and we are involved to help, we stock them,” Kathy Yoachim said.

The farmers say they are happy to help.

“It’s a very important mission and we’re very happy and proud to do this for the house,” Barbara Warburton said.

And the people staying here are grateful for the help from the farmers.

“Cause without people like that, people like us wouldn’t have a place to stay that wasn’t going to cost us an arm and a leg,” Nancy said.

Over the last 21 years, the farm bureau has donated more than $1 million to Pennsylvania’s Ronald McDonald Houses.