Driver Captures Video of Horse Riding in Back of Pickup Truck on Texas Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORRIGAN, Texas -- A Texas woman caught an unbelievable shot on camera. A horse riding in a truck bed - apparently at a high speed.

Video captured from a mother and daughter traveling from Lufkin to Houston for a gymnastics meet.

"Not the best scenario but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do," says Ami Parbs

Ami Parbs and her family own about 80 acres near Lufkin and have mini horses of their own.

"The horse did not look spooked, he looked healthy, actually he looked like he was enjoying the wind blowing in his mane," Parbs told KTRK. "The only thing I wish he'd done differently is put the eye covers on."

Another driver captured a still picture near Corrigan and claims the truck was going about 70 miles per hour.

Corrigan police say the man wasn't doing anything illegal in the transportation of the horse.

The driver told police that he was on his way to work at the stockyards.

He claimed his truck that can pull the trailer wouldn't start so he did this as an alternative.

A move that makes some angry while others are understanding.

"I wouldn't do that with a dog. Put it in the back of a truck on a highway with a bed down like that. Not a horse," says Waverly Bailey.

"I don't know the gentleman that was driving the truck but that may have been his only way to transport a horse that he just picked up," says Parbs.