× Democrat Bridget Malloy Kosierowski Declares Victory in 114th Special Election

TAYLOR, Pa. — Democrat Bridget Malloy Kosierowski has declared victory in the special election in the 114th District to fill the seat left vacant after State Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich passed away in October.

Kosierowski was facing off against Republican Frank Scavo from Old Forge. Unofficial results have Kosierowski with 62.44% of the votes to Scavo’s 37.56%.

The 114th District is entirely in Lackawanna County and includes Carbondale, Clarks Summit, Dickson City, Jermyn, Mayfield, Moosic, Old Forge, Taylor, and Vandling as well as nine townships.

After Kavulich passed away in October, it was too late for the county to remove his name from the ballot, and constituents voted for him. There was no GOP candidate on the ballot in the fall.

The candidates for this special election were selected by the Lackawanna County political parties.

Kosierowski is a native of Clarks Summit. She is a registered nurse who currently lives in Waverly Township with her husband and four children. This was her first time running for political office and her campaign focused on health care.