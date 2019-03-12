Crews Cleaning Up Tanker Rollover

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are working to clean up after a tanker truck rolled early Tuesday in Northumberland County.

According to firefighters, a tanker truck rolled around 2:30 a.m. while trying to get onto Route 147 south in Turbot Township, near Milton.

The tanker was carrying 8,800 gallons of gasoline but nothing spilled.

The on-ramp was closed for much of the day. No one was hurt.