Abington Heights vs Mastery North boys basketball

The reigning boys 'AAAAA' state champs from Abington Heights met Mastery North in the 2nd round of the state basketball playoffs. Comets hung on to win 54-52.
New Legislation to Separate Playoffs Between Public and Private Schools
