Towanda’s Bill Sexton On Four Decades Coaching Wrestling

Posted 6:36 pm, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:39PM, March 11, 2019

Towanda wrestling coach Bill Sexton reminisces about his four decades coaching wrestling. Sexton has 662 career wins, six shy of Danville's Ron Kanaskie for second all-time in Pennsylvania at 668. Ridley's Carl Schnellenbach is first with 767.

