Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a police shooting in Pottsville, a delay in the scheduled completion of a PennDOT project, a complaint about our backyard train, and a couple compliments.
Talkback 16: Police Shooting, PennDOT, Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Backyard Train, Catholic Church Sex Scandal
-
Talkback 16: Identity Theft, Christmas Tree Safety, The Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Child Abuse, Corrections Officer Acquitted
-
Talkback 16: Wilkes-Barre Shootings, New News, Ally’s Hat
-
Talkback 16: Police Brutality
-
-
Talkback 16: PennDOT, ‘The Bachelor,’ Christmas Celebrations
-
Talkback 16: Cop Charged with Rape, Wintry Weather
-
Talkback 16: Immigration, Penn State, and PennDOT
-
Talkback 16: National Day of Mourning, Shootings in Scranton
-
Talkback 16: High School Sports, Police K-9 Retiring
-
-
Talkback 16: Roundabout Complaints
-
Talkback 16: Weekend Snowstorm
-
Talkback 16: Walmart Greeter Losing Job