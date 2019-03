× Shooter Sentenced in Attempted Murder Case

TAMAQUA, Pa. — The gunman behind a shooting in Tamaqua will spend up to 52 years in state prison.

Last month, a jury found Rafael Valdez-Torres, 27, of Hazleton, guilty of shooting Joseph Becker in the chest back in 2017.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Valdez-Torres to 26 to 52 years in state prison.

Police in Schuylkill County say the shooting was over drugs.