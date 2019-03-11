× Saying Goodbye to Ray’s ShurSave in Waymart

WAYMART, Pa. — A longtime grocery store in Wayne County will close its doors for good on Tuesday.

As Ray’s ShurSave in Waymart prepares to close its doors for good, employees are sad for the customers, but the customers are sad for the employees.

“People have become like family to me. I live here 20 years. I’ve been coming to Ray’s I think 17 years. When I heard that it was closing, I was so upset,” said Pat Parker.

The closing of the longtime grocery store in Wayne County means customers will now have to go to Carbondale or Honesdale for grocery shopping, and employees will have to find new jobs.

“I’ve been here since day one stocking shelves, doing produce, helping people out around town here at the store. I liked my job. I’m sorry to see it end,” said David Bilotta.

The closing comes as a shock to some but not all.

“I’ve seen it coming over the last few months. Shelves were getting a little bare.”

Customers say they’re not here just for the discounts, they are also here to say goodbye.

“I have a lump in my throat. The girls always talk to me when I come here. I hope all of them get good jobs because they’re good people,” said Parker.

Ray’s locations in both Factoryville and Old Forge have already closed in the last two years.

“I think it has to do with the economy. It has to do with the big stores — Sam’s Club, Walmart, the Weis’, the bigger stores,” said one shopper.

“It’s hard to compete with the bigger stores, Walmart, Amazon now has groceries. It’s tough being the little grocer,” Bilotta added.

Ray’s ShurSave in Waymart will close Tuesday at 6 p.m.

41.588744 -75.403720