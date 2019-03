× Man Dies After Being Hit by Truck in Clinton County

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has died after getting hit by a truck Sunday in Clinton County.

Troopers say Dylan Hess, 26, was walking across Route 220 near Mill Hall just before 11 p.m. when he was hit by a truck.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There is no word if any charges will be filed or what caused the deadly pedestrian crash here in Clinton County.