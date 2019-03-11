Last Push for Votes in Special Election for State House Seat in 114th District

Posted 9:40 pm, March 11, 2019, by

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Voters in parts of Lackawanna County will head to the polls Tuesday to select the person to take over the state house seat in the 114th District left vacant by the death of State Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich.

A special election is being held to replace the Democrat who passed away last October.

On the eve of the special election in Lackawanna County, volunteers made one last push through Old Forge to drum up support for Republican candidate Frank Scavo, who lives in the borough.

Scavo is running against Democratic Clark Summit resident Bridget Malloy Kosierowski.

At Kosierowski’s campaign headquarters in Clarks Summit, campaign workers were making the rounds by phone. This is Kosierowski’s first time running for office. Health care is her cause.

“Just as a nurse for 26 years and working here, I’ve had the privilege of taking care of many, many people that live in the 114th District,” said Kosierowski.

Scavo wants to do away with property taxes to help elderly homeowners.

“They want to be assured that they can stay in their homes until the end of their days. I’ll fight for that,” said Scavo.

Both candidates say they’re excited to get to the polls and hope voters are too, saying turnout might be light because this is a special election.

Voter Tom Dubon of Clarks Summit remains undecided and plans to go to the polls but feels he’ll be in the minority.

“I think it’s going to be low, yeah,” laughed Dubon.

Polls for the special election for the 114th District open at 7 a.m. at various locations around Lackawanna County.

For a complete list of polling place locations for this special election, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • jsrant

    How come the Republicans didn’t dig up any dirt on the Democrat? That’s right they don’t play that game. Even though healthcare is important, if you can’t afford your home thanks to taxes then why would you need anything. Why? These people struggled all their lives to have a roof over their heads. They worked. They didn’t ask or receive free money. Good luck Frank. I still say things that are said or posted years ago without malice is just b.s.

    Reply Report comment
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.