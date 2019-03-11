Largest Cash 5 Winner Ever Sold in Columbia County

Posted 2:24 pm, March 11, 2019, by

BERWICK, Pa. — Someone hit the largest Cash 5 lottery ticket in state history with a ticket sold in Columbia County.

The jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $2,488,733 for the Friday, March 8, drawing was sold at Sheetz on Front Street in Berwick.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn — 5, 6, 10, 12,15 — to win the top prize.

Sheetz earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

The jackpot was the highest in the nearly 27-year history of Cash 5, the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game.

The previous record for the all-time high Cash 5 jackpot was $2 million. The $2 million record was tied last week for the drawing held on Thursday, March 7.

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.