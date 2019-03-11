× Largest Cash 5 Winner Ever Sold in Columbia County

BERWICK, Pa. — Someone hit the largest Cash 5 lottery ticket in state history with a ticket sold in Columbia County.

The jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $2,488,733 for the Friday, March 8, drawing was sold at Sheetz on Front Street in Berwick.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn — 5, 6, 10, 12,15 — to win the top prize.

Sheetz earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Congrats to the winner of the largest Cash 5 jackpot on record! Last night’s jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Sheetz in Berwick, Columbia County! Also, a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150K https://t.co/24jrla9pRx was sold in Delaware Co. pic.twitter.com/gmoWcWEggL — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) March 11, 2019

The jackpot was the highest in the nearly 27-year history of Cash 5, the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game.

The previous record for the all-time high Cash 5 jackpot was $2 million. The $2 million record was tied last week for the drawing held on Thursday, March 7.

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.