Gift of Mobility for Walmart Greeter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A company from Luzerne County gave the gift of mobility to a man from Snyder County to make his job easier as a greeter at Walmart.

We've been telling you about Adam Catlin, the Walmart greeter from the Selinsgrove area. Last month, he was told his job description was changing and he would have to perform tasks that would be difficult with his cerebral palsy.

Adam got a special gift on Monday from a company in Duryea. That gift will help him not only in his job at Walmart but in his everyday life.

Catlin starts his new role as self-checkout host next month at Walmart near Selinsgrove. Now, he will do so with the help of a new wheelchair.

Typically, when Catlin walks into Walmart near Selinsgrove to start his shift, he does so with the help of his walker. He sits on a chair to greet customers with his walker by his side. But that's all going to change.

From now on, when he goes to work, it will be in a new power chair.

"It's going to open up a whole new world for me," Catlin said.

"He walks well, but he doesn't walk very well. We see that one leg dragging, and we just know this would be a good opportunity for him to get places without using a lot of energy to get there," said Michael Dicello, a rehab product specialist at Quantum Rehab in Duryea.

Dicello saw Adam featured on Newswatch 16 after Adam was told his job description was changing. Adam would have had to perform new tasks he can't do because of his cerebral palsy. The staff at Quantum Rehab donated the chair to Adam.

"It makes it easier to go outside, cruise the neighborhood," Adam said.

The iLevel power wheelchair tilts back and elevates so Adam can reach for things and greet people at eye level.

"He has the ability to adjust his speeds. Everything is adjustable on this chair. As things change with Adam, this chair will change with him," Dicello explained.

The chair is customized for Adam, right down to the color -- orange for his favorite baseball team, the Baltimore Orioles.

Adam is excited to take his chair for a spin. He currently has a manual wheelchair.

"I'm going to Disney World in September, so I'm going to take it there and cruise at Disney," he said.

Adam starts his new position as self-checkout host later next month.