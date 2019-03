Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Flames forced eight people from a home in Wilkes-Barre Monday evening.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 the fire started around 6:30 p.m. in the back of the home on the 300 block of Academy Street.

Firefighters rescued a dog from inside the double-block home, but two cats did not make it out.

The Red Cross is assisting the fire victims.