BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- A fire gutted a home in Columbia County.

The woman who lived in the place on West 11th Street in Bloomsburg says she was asleep when the fire started around 4 a.m. on Monday.

She says she woke up and couldn't breathe.

That homeowner got out safely but needs a new place to live.

There's no cause yet of that fire in Columbia County.