Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Pa. -- A driver charged with hitting and killing an elderly pedestrian in Schuylkill County is headed to prison.

Ashley Leibig of Ashland was sentenced Monday to two to four years in state prison.

Leibig was charged with driving a van that struck and killed 85-year-old Walter Bogus.

Bogus was hit as he crossed the intersection of 19th and West Centre streets in Ashland back in 2015.