Coroner Called to Fire in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner has been called to the scene of a fire in the Poconos.

Crews were called to the home along Cottontail Lane in Middle Smithfield Township near Bushkill around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The coroner confirms one person did not make it out of the home. It is not clear at this point if the victim is a man or a woman.

Several fire departments were called in to fight the fire.

A fire marshal is looking for a cause of the fire.