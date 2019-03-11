× Big Rig Crash Slowing Traffic in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crash is slowing traffic in Luzerne County.

The rig carrying lumber clipped a car and ended up in the embankment on Route 115 outside of Wilkes-Barre Monday morning.

Police say the driver of the car deliberately ran it off the road to stop the out of control truck.

The driver of the rig is getting a ticket because trucks are banned here.

One person was hurt.

Route 115 is down to one lane here in Luzerne County.

For the latest traffic conditions, head here.