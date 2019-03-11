Big Rig Crash Slowing Traffic in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crash is slowing traffic in Luzerne County.
The rig carrying lumber clipped a car and ended up in the embankment on Route 115 outside of Wilkes-Barre Monday morning.
Police say the driver of the car deliberately ran it off the road to stop the out of control truck.
The driver of the rig is getting a ticket because trucks are banned here.
One person was hurt.
Route 115 is down to one lane here in Luzerne County.
For the latest traffic conditions, head here.
41.248588 -75.809117
1 Comment
lickerblisters
Laws? What laws?