Big Rig Crash Slowing Traffic in Luzerne County

Posted 8:19 am, March 11, 2019, by

A truck crash is slowing traffic on Route 115 in Plains Township Monday morning.

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crash is slowing traffic in Luzerne County.

The rig carrying lumber clipped a car and ended up in the embankment on Route 115 outside of Wilkes-Barre Monday morning.

Police say the driver of the car deliberately ran it off the road to stop the out of control truck.

The driver of the rig is getting a ticket because trucks are banned here.

One person was hurt.

Route 115 is down to one lane here in Luzerne County.

For the latest traffic conditions, head here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.