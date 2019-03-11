Ammunition Goes off During Early Morning Fire in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- One of Wilkes-Barre's better-known buildings was hit by fire Monday morning.

The fire at the Thomas C. Thomas building at North Pennsylvania Avenue and East Union Street broke out around 1 a.m.

That fire caused some anxious moments.

There are several storage units in the building. One contained ammunition and some rounds did go off during Monday morning's fire.

We do know there was an ambulance call here. It is not related to the ammunition.

This is a well-known building. For years, it was a produce company. Luzerne County also used it for storage and office space for a magistrate. The cause of the fire has not been listed.

North Pennsylvania Avenue was shut down between Scott and Market Streets, but it has since reopened.

