DALLAS, Pa. -- While most digital clocks and smartphones turn themselves ahead automatically for Daylight Saving Time, that's not the case for all.

Workers at Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas spent the past day or so moving most of the hands ahead one hour at the store in Luzerne County.

Workers say it takes less time to "spring forward" than to "fall back," but the process still takes about two days to complete.