In Your Neighborhood

Seeking A Pot Of Gold For A Cure

We’re seeking a pot of gold for a cure, Saturday, March 16, in Luzerne County. Come out to Genetti’s Ballrooms in Hazle Township for a night filled with food, fun and music. Tickets cost $35 in advance for dinner and The Legend’s Oldies Band. It’s a $15 cover at the door for just the band. There will also be raffle baskets, a 50/50 and cash bar. Proceeds from the event go to Muscular Dystrophy.

Free Spaghetti Dinner

It’s hard to turn down a good plate of spaghetti. So, if you’re hungry for a good meal, then head out to Wayne County, Saturday, March 16. The Salem Community Church in Hamlin will be hosting their annual free dinner from 4 until 7 p.m. The dinner includes all you can eat spaghetti with meatballs, salad, Italian bread, brownies and ice cream. Plus, there will be coffee, tea and other drinks. Eat in or take out, everything is free.

Night At The Races

Are you ready to bet on winner? If so, then come out to Luzerne County, Saturday, March 16. The Lake-Lehman Band will be holding a Night at the Races fundraiser at the Jackson Township Fire Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the first race at 7:15. Food and beverages will be provided but they are asking for a $10 donation. Visit “Good Things” at wnep.com for more information on how to get tickets.

