LUZERNE, Pa. -- Officials are looking for the cause after a home caught fire in Luzerne County.

According to the fire chief, the fire started around noon Sunday at the home along Miller Street in the borough of Luzerne.

The chief said one person was home at the time and he got out safely along with a cat. A dog did not make it out of the home.

The Red Cross was called to help the two people who lived there.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause.