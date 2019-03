Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A crash closed part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. along I-81 south in Scranton.

That part of the interstate just south of the Moosic Street exit was shut down while officials investigated and cleaned up the wreck.

State police have not said if anyone was hurt or what led to the crash.