Deadly Crash on I-80 in the Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Monroe County.

Troopers say it happened just after 10 a.m. Sunday along Interstate 80 west in Tunkhannock Township near the junction with Interstate 380.

According to officials, Robert Hoffman, 66, of DuBois, ran into the back of a truck.

Hoffman was taken to a hospital where he died.

State police are investigating the crash.