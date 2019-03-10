Couple Gets Engaged After Finding Ring at Antique Show in Bloomsburg

Posted 6:38 pm, March 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37PM, March 10, 2019

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- She said "I do" after finding the right ring at an antique show in Columbia County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the 37th annual Bloomsburg Antique Show and Sale at the fairgrounds. The antique show featured 60 vendors.

Dana Slusser and Mike McCullough tell us they found a wedding ring from the 1940s at the show on Saturday and got engaged.

The couple says he has been asking her to marry him the past five years, and this weekend, she said yes.

"I've been looking at rings, and he knows I've been looking at rings, and he's been asking me for how many years, about five? And she finally said yes," the couple said.

The couple hopes to be married in July.

