Bucknell Rolls to Patriot League Championship

Kimbal Mackenzie scored a game-high 25 points, Nate Sestina added 23 points and the Bucknell men's basketball team beat Lehigh 97-75 in the Patriot League Semifinals. With the win, the Bison travel to Colgate for the Patriot League Championship on Wednesday with a chance to earn a third consecutive berth to the NCAA Tournament.
