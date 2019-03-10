Breakfast Fundraiser for Kunkle Fire Company

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was all things Irish at a breakfast in Luzerne County Sunday morning.

People flocked to the Kunkle Social Hall in the Back Mountain for Kunkle Fire Company's monthly breakfast buffet fundraiser.

Volunteers dished out mint chocolate chip pancakes which were eaten in a room adorned with the colors of the Emerald Isle.

Organizers say this month's breakfast saw fewer people due to the morning snow and foggy minds forgetful of the clock springing ahead.

"We average about 200, maybe a little more than 200. The weather today kind of hurt us a little bit, cut it down a little bit, but we still did well," said Chief Jack Dodson, Kunkle Fire Company.

Next month's fundraiser for the fire company will be held the Sunday before Easter.

