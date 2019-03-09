Wayne County Community Puts Warm Hearts on Display

Posted 9:54 pm, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55PM, March 9, 2019

HONESDALE, Pa. — One community in Wayne County turned out Saturday to help their fellow neighbors.

Warm Hearts held a silent auction fundraiser in Honesdale.

It was an evening of food, music and friendship to raise money for the organization.

Warm Hearts uses the money to help people in the community who have fallen on hard times and need help with heating, plumbing and electrical repairs.

“Just try to help people. Neighbors helping neighbors. Contractors helping people. We’d like to raise as much money as we can to help as many people as we can. That’s the goal,” said Jack Curtis.

Tickets were $40 to enjoy the festivities and help warm homes this winter and next in Wayne County.

